New Delhi: India is looking to export solar cells as its rapidly rising manufacturing capacity of the product, which converts sunlight into electricity and assembled into solar panels, is set to far outstrip domestic demand. In a first, the government is now in talks with several countries to find buyers for these cells, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi told Mint in an interview.
India eyes solar cell exports as capacity surges: Pralhad Joshi
SummaryIndia is exploring solar-cell exports as manufacturing capacity is set to outstrip domestic demand, with Africa and Europe among potential markets.
New Delhi: India is looking to export solar cells as its rapidly rising manufacturing capacity of the product, which converts sunlight into electricity and assembled into solar panels, is set to far outstrip domestic demand. In a first, the government is now in talks with several countries to find buyers for these cells, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi told Mint in an interview.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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