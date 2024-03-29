Solar Eclipse 2024: Surya Grahan commonly known as Solar Eclipse is going to take place on April 8. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US government civil aviation agency, issued a warning for flying ahead of this celestial event.

The FAA on its website stated, "Aircraft should be prepared for potential airborne holding, reroutes, and/or expect departure clearance times that may be issued for all domestic IFR arrivals and departures. Traffic Management Initiatives are possible."

Additionally, the FAA's website listed the airports in the path of the upcoming Solar eclipse that will be affected.

How will Solar Eclipse impact airspace and travellers?

This year, a total Solar Eclipse will be visible in various countries including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other parts of North America. “On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada," NASA on its official website stated,

Thus with the upcoming total solar eclipse, " airspace is expected to be busy between Texas and New England," reported Mid-Michigan Now as astronomical enthusiasts have planned their journeys to witness this once in a lifetime event. However, one of the most awaited spectacles astronomical display is set to create issues for travellers in the sky. As per the FAA warning, air travel from April 7 at 6 am EST until April 10 at midnight could be impacted.

Air traffic is expected to increase in US states where the solar eclipse's path of totality will strike. Moreover, pilots and airports have been advised to plan ahead and regularly check temporary flight restrictions.

Total Solar Eclipse time

This celestial event, Solar Eclipse, will commence at 2:12 pm on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9. Hence the total Solar Eclipse will span around 12 hours.

Furthermore, US states are prepared for the influx of visitors on this occasion to get a view of this celestial event from the ground. To help ease ramp congestion during this time at airports, the FAA said that coordinating departures "as early as possible" can help fixed-base operators with staging aircraft.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!