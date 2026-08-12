Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check visibility in other countries

Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The world is gearing up for a spectacular astronomical event as the Total Solar Eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies today, Wednesday. This rare phenomenon will turn daytime into darkness in several parts of the Northern Hemisphere, covering Greenland and Iceland. Several other regions across Europe, North America, and Africa will witness a partial solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, is a major event. However, regions like India won't be able to witness the event as the path does not reach to the location.
Solar Eclipse 2026: Date and timings
Global Timings: The solar eclipse will begin around 3:34 PM UTC and end by 7:58 PM UTC, peaking at 5:46 PM UTC.
How to watch the Surya Grahan?
While people in India cannot watch the eclipse outside, they can still view it online. NASA and other space observatories will broadcast livestreams, offering views from multiple locations.
For people travelling to visibility zones like Iceland or Spain, safety is important.
Never look directly at the Sun during the partial eclipse without certified solar glasses. Regular sunglasses, binoculars, and unfiltered cameras do not protect your eyes and can cause severe eye injury.
People queue to buy solar eclipse glasses outside the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, Britain,
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on alignment, eclipses may be total, annular, hybrid, or partial.
Frenchman Leyssalle Anthony, 39, prepares a telescope to view the total solar eclipse from the beach, in Arija, Spain.
Hotel rooms in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, were costing more than $1,000 for Wednesday night as tourists arrived to watch a rare total solar eclipse.
The eclipse will be Iceland’s first total solar eclipse since 1954 and the first visible from Reykjavík since 1433. Hotel prices were about twice as high as they were in 2025, according to data group Lighthouse Intelligence, AP reported.
The August 12 solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The event occurs at night in the country, so the Sun will already be down. Because India is outside the visibility zone, people cannot see any phases, either total or partial, locally.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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