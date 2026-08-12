Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check visibility in other countries

Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The world is gearing up for a spectacular astronomical event as the Total Solar Eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies today, Wednesday. This rare phenomenon will turn daytime into darkness in several parts of the Northern Hemisphere, covering Greenland and Iceland. Several other regions across Europe, North America, and Africa will witness a partial solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, is a major event. However, regions like India won't be able to witness the event as the path does not reach to the location.

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date and timings

Global Timings: The solar eclipse will begin around 3:34 PM UTC and end by 7:58 PM UTC, peaking at 5:46 PM UTC.

How to watch the Surya Grahan?

While people in India cannot watch the eclipse outside, they can still view it online. NASA and other space observatories will broadcast livestreams, offering views from multiple locations.

For people travelling to visibility zones like Iceland or Spain, safety is important.

Never look directly at the Sun during the partial eclipse without certified solar glasses. Regular sunglasses, binoculars, and unfiltered cameras do not protect your eyes and can cause severe eye injury.