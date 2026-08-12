Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check visibility in other countries

Solar Eclipse 2026 LIVE Updates: The world is gearing up for a spectacular astronomical event as the Total Solar Eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies today, Wednesday. This rare phenomenon will turn daytime into darkness in several parts of the Northern Hemisphere, covering Greenland and Iceland. Several other regions across Europe, North America, and Africa will witness a partial solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, is a major event. However, regions like India won't be able to witness the event as the path does not reach to the location.
Solar Eclipse 2026: Date and timings
Global Timings: The solar eclipse will begin around 3:34 PM UTC and end by 7:58 PM UTC, peaking at 5:46 PM UTC.
How to watch the Surya Grahan?
While people in India cannot watch the eclipse outside, they can still view it online. NASA and other space observatories will broadcast livestreams, offering views from multiple locations.
For people travelling to visibility zones like Iceland or Spain, safety is important.
Never look directly at the Sun during the partial eclipse without certified solar glasses. Regular sunglasses, binoculars, and unfiltered cameras do not protect your eyes and can cause severe eye injury.
Observers across most of Europe, including the UK, Ireland, France and Italy, will see the Moon cover a significant portion of the Sun before sunset. Northwestern Africa will also see a deep partial eclipse. In North America, the eclipse will be partially visible from northern and eastern Canada, Alaska and the northern United States.
People queue to buy solar eclipse glasses outside the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, Britain,
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun. Depending on alignment, eclipses may be total, annular, hybrid, or partial.
Frenchman Leyssalle Anthony, 39, prepares a telescope to view the total solar eclipse from the beach, in Arija, Spain.
Hotel rooms in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, were costing more than $1,000 for Wednesday night as tourists arrived to watch a rare total solar eclipse.
The eclipse will be Iceland’s first total solar eclipse since 1954 and the first visible from Reykjavík since 1433. Hotel prices were about twice as high as they were in 2025, according to data group Lighthouse Intelligence, AP reported.
The August 12 solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The event occurs at night in the country, so the Sun will already be down. Because India is outside the visibility zone, people cannot see any phases, either total or partial, locally.