Solar power firms may rush to finish projects before import duty hike

Solar power producers face a significant escalation in project costs in projects which are currently underway if they fail to finish those before the planned hike on basic customs duty on imported solar photovoltaic cells and modules from next year.

While the government’s decision to impose a basic customs duty on imported solar photovoltaic cells and modules kicks off from next year only, once the current safeguard duty on such imports expires, it will give domestic manufacturers the confidence needed to invest in expanding capacity. However, industry watchers say this will put power companies in tearing hurry to finish project deadlines with imported equipment to keep costs under control and the projects viable.

On 9 March, the ministry for new and renewable energy (MNRE) announced a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar modules and 25% BCD on solar cells from 1 April 2022. The ministry said it wants Indian manufacturers to not only produce enough to supply domestic demand for solar cells and modules but also become a key global supplier. The customs duty will eventually replace a 14.5% safeguard duty currently imposed on imports from China and Malaysia. On 12 March, the MNRE also issued a list of approved models and module manufacturers for government projects, creating a non-tariff barrier for substandard imports.

In the calendar year 2020, India set up nearly 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale and rooftop solar capacity and 6.5 GW in the year before. Nearly 90% of cells and modules used in India are imported, with China accounting for the bulk of supplies. India is expected to add about 13.5 GW of capacity in 2021, many of which are projects whose deadlines have been extended because of covid-related restrictions on construction. These developers are expected to import equipment to finish projects before the BCD sets in.

“The BCD will erode the cost advantage of solar (over other renewables) in the short-term," Vinay Rustagi, managing director, Bridge to India, told Mint. “I think we will find developers eager to finish projects before BCD sets in. Many government tenders now come with a change-in-law compensation to pass on the additional tariff burden. But this is a cost that the developer has to incur first, which is then refunded through a regulatory mechanism on which they don’t get any return on their investment. I think developers will try to complete as much as project work as they can of what has already been tendered out before BCD sets in to avoid the change-in-law process."

An 11 March report from credit ratings agency ICRA Ltd has estimated that the BCD will increase the capital cost of solar power projects by 23-24%, which will, in turn, result in a tariff increase of about 45-50 paise per unit. Currently, domestic modules are 12-15% costlier than the imported ones, ICRA said the BCD, accounting for a stable INR-USD exchange rate, will bridge this gap.

“The increase in tariffs in the short-term will be starker for rooftop solar and open access customers," Rustagi said. “This will be a direct increase in capital required and the effective cost of solar power."

However, the BCD is expected to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, which currently has a capacity of about 3 GW a year. Industry experts believe the existing safeguard duty and the coming BCD will give manufacturers the confidence needed to invest in capacity creation, eventually leaving only Indian products and top-tier Chinese products in the market. Last September, India received proposals for setting up 10 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity under the government’s atmanirbhar scheme.

“The BCD implementation will provide the necessary impetus to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for solar equipment manufacturing in India, job-creation and reduce solar imports," Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director of Vikram Solar, said. “We request the MNRE to also consider exempting BCD levy on manufacturing units located in special economic zones (SEZs). Considering that 43% of solar panel manufacturing units and 63% of solar cell manufacturing units are located in SEZs, imposing BCD on SEZ units will impact the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem and make them highly uncompetitive. There will be a question mark on the very existence, and survival of module manufacturers in SEZ units."

