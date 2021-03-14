Solar power firms may rush to finish projects before import duty hike

“The BCD will erode the cost advantage of solar (over other renewables) in the short-term," Vinay Rustagi, managing director, Bridge to India, told Mint. “I think we will find developers eager to finish projects before BCD sets in. Many government tenders now come with a change-in-law compensation to pass on the additional tariff burden. But this is a cost that the developer has to incur first, which is then refunded through a regulatory mechanism on which they don’t get any return on their investment. I think developers will try to complete as much as project work as they can of what has already been tendered out before BCD sets in to avoid the change-in-law process."