Solar Storm 2024: Massive solar flares to hit Earth, will it hit India? Check date, time

Solar Storm 2024: ISRO experts caution that a solar storm resulting from a recent X-class solar flare could impact telecommunications and satellites in India. 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Solar Storm 2024: Massive solar flares to hit Earth, will it hit India? Check date, time
Solar Storm 2024: Massive solar flares to hit Earth, will it hit India? Check date, time(NASA Sun and Space)

Solar storm 2024: American scientists have recently warned of a solar storm following a powerful ‘X class solar flare’, which is likely to hit Earth.

In India, the incoming solar storm could disrupt telecommunications and satellites, said ISRO experts, stated reports.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) experts have also cautioned Indian satellite operators to take all necessary precautions, as the next few days could be crucial, reported NDTV.

Also Read | Solar storm on Mars: NASA Rover hit by radiation equivalent to 30 chest X-rays

In simple terms, a solar storm is an abrupt explosion of particles, energy, magnetic fields, which the Sun blasts towards the solar system.

A closer look at the solar flare

Solar storm 2024: Will it hit India?

Dr Annapurni Subramanian, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said that the solar flare is very similar to the one that ocurred in May 2024. As a result, some form of interferences in the magnetosphere is expected, stated a report by NDTV.

Solar storm 2024: Date, time

Whether the solar storm will affect India, is a matter of time, as such storms take few days to hit the earth, added Subramaniam. There are predictions that the solar storm ‘can happen, or may not happen,’ said the report.

Also Read | NASA to track temporary ‘mini moon’ asteroid with planetary radar

On October 5, the US witnessed a solar storm, that caused faint northern lights in the northern part of the country.

solar storms

Earlier in May, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had warned of a powerful solar storm that was brewing in outer space. It was classified as a ‘severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm’, and was observed again after a 20-year hiatus. The May storm also produced aurora displays across the Northern Hemisphere.

Solar storm 2024: How does it affect earth?

When solar storms dart towards the earth, it can cause a significant disruption in the planet's magnetic field, known as a geomagnetic storm. This can lead to radio blackouts, power outages, and at the same time create auroras.

Also Read | SpaceX Crew-9 lifts off with Nick, Aleksandr and ‘furry friend’ Aurora

Solar storms do not cause direct harm to anyone on Earth, however, as the earth's magnetic field and atmosphere protect human beings from the worst of these storms, stated NASA.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsSolar Storm 2024: Massive solar flares to hit Earth, will it hit India? Check date, time

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.