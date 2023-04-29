Some Apple employees are unhappy with Tim Cook’s back to office move, calls its ‘silly’ and ‘very un-Apple’1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Apple informed its employees in an email last month that strict actions will be taken against employees not coming to the office at least three times a week
Apple’s back to office drive has reportedly upset some employees who are calling it ‘silly’ and ‘un-Apple’. According to a report by Tech Insider, have shared a petition on Twitter arguing that they can do ‘exceptional work’ from home.
