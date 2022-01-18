A study has claimed that some Covid-19 patients may spread the coronavirus infection even after isolating themselves for 10 days. The research, published recently in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases used a newly adapted test which was applied to samples from 176 Covid positive people in Exeter, UK.

The team led by researchers at the University of Exeter found that 13% of people still exhibited clinically-relevant levels of SARS-CoV-2 after 10 days, which means they could still be infectious.

While some people retained these levels for up to 68 days, the researchers found.

According to the researchers, conventional PCR tests work by testing for the presence of viral fragments. While these tests can tell if someone has recently had the virus, they cannot detect whether it is still active, and the person is infectious.

However, the test, which they used for the research, gave a positive result if the virus is active and whether it is potentially capable of future transmission.

"While this is a relatively small study, our results suggest that potentially active virus may sometimes persist beyond 10 days, and could pose a potential risk of onward transmission," said Professor Lorna Harries, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who oversaw the study.

