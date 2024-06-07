Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra MP on Friday, June 7 alleged that the CISF woman constable was angered by the actress' provocatory comments during farmer's agitation

Kulwinder Kaur, the woman CISF constable posted at the Chandigarh Airport allegedly slapped Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

He noted that if CISF woman constable' mother was there in the farmer's agitation and Kangana Ranaut said anything against it, then it would naturally arouse 'anger'. " Some people give votes and some give slaps. I don't know what has happened actually... If the constable has said that her mother was also sitting, then it is true. If her mother was there in the farmer's agitation and someone said anything against it, then it would create anger," ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

He added, “But if PM Modi says that there should be the rule of law, then it should not be taken into hands... The people in the farmer's agitation were sons and daughters of India. If someone insults Bharat Mata and someone is offended by it, then it is something to think about. "

He further made an appeal to the public to respect the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi as he stated, "I have sympathy for Kangana. She is an MP now. An MP should not be attacked but the farmers should also be respected."

