‘Some might call her BJP agent’: Swati Maliwal as Nirbhaya's mother stands by AAP MP in ‘assault’ case
Amid the alleged “assault" case row involving Swati Maliwal, Nirbhaya's mother has come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP while urging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the guilty. Speaking with a news agency, Nirbhaya's mother said Arvind Kejriwal should support Swati Maliwal as the public trusts him.