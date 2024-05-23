Amid the alleged “assault" case row involving Swati Maliwal, Nirbhaya's mother has come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP while urging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the guilty. Speaking with a news agency, Nirbhaya's mother said Arvind Kejriwal should support Swati Maliwal as the public trusts him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There should be an investigation into this [assault case] because he's the chief minister, public trusts him, he himself says he is the son and brother of Delhi residents, then he should speak up, take action against the guilty, he should support Swati [Maliwal] because she has worked with him for women for 8-10 years, she helped many women, Swati Maliwal should get justice," Nirbhaya's mother said.

Swati Maliwal shared a video of Nirbhaya's mother and said she felt emotional but some might call her a “BJP agent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Swati Maliwal said, “Nirbhaya's mother has fought a long battle for justice in the country. She supported me even when I was fasting for punishment to child rapists. Today I felt very emotional when she made this video in my support. But it is no big deal, now some leaders will call her BJP agent for supporting me!"

Swati Maliwal also recounted her ordeal of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal's residence in an interview with ANI and said she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of the Delhi chief minister, adding that she is not giving "clean-chit" to anyone.

The AAP MP said, "….The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked 'Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?' I said this much, after which he slapped me. He [Bibhav Kumar] slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya…I fell to the floor and he [Bibhav] started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there," Swati Maliwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP MP also said she isn't aware if she was beaten up with instructions from anyone and that this is all a matter of investigation.

