‘Some working overtime to harm our name, goodwill’: Adani Group on Mahua Moitra parliamentary questions row
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been accused by a BJP lawmaker and a Supreme Court advocate of taking 'bribe' from a businessman to raise questions against the Adani Group in the Parliament.
Without naming Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been levelled with accusations of cash-for-query, embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said some individuals and groups are “working overtime" to damage its reputation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message