Without naming Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been levelled with accusations of cash-for-query, embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said some individuals and groups are “working overtime" to damage its reputation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement came a day after Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadral and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of receiving “bribes" from a businessman to target the Adani Group through her questions in the Lok Sabha.

“This development corroborates our statement of 9 Oct 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing. In this particular case, the lawyer's complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018," the ports-to-power conglomerate said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubey, who has been involved in heated exchanges with Moitra during Parliament proceedings, on October 15 alleged that the TMC lawmaker took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to “ask question(s) in Parliament" on the Adani Group.

Citing Dehadral's research, Dubey said that Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of total 61, “which shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his company". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubey pressed the charges against Moitra in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding an inquiry against her. He also sought her suspension from the House till the completion of probe.

Adani Group, in its media statement, said the recent developments were “shocking".

"…a Supreme Court lawyer Mr. Jai Anant Dehadral, filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit bringing on record "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by Hon'ble MP Ms. Mahua Moitra and Mr. Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group, for specifically targeting, inter alia, Mr. Gautam Adani and his group of companies through parliamentary questions. He has further stated that, as a quid pro quo, Ms. Moitra received bribes and undue favours from Mr. Hiranandani," it said, while also pointing towards Dubey's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking a probe into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moitra, while responding to Dubey's allegations, dismissed them saying that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is “welcome" to investigate them.

“…welcome @CBIHeadquarters enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts," she posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me," Moitra added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TMC MP further added that she is “waiting for the Enforcement Directorate and others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep".

Notably, Adani Group has been facing questions since earlier this year, after a damning report released by the US-based activist-short seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stocks manipulation and accountancy fraud. The report, released in January, led to Adani's listed firms cumulatively losing over ₹12 lakh crore in the period to follow, but recovered significantly months later.

This was followed by a report released in August by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which said that business partners of the family used "opaque" funds to invest in stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Group, in its statement issued today, said “some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value".

"In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad," it added.

