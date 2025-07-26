Sona Comstar succession row: Who is Priya Sachdev? Net worth, personal life — all about late Sunjay Kapur's third wife

Priya Sachdev, the wife of businessman Sunjay Kapur who passed away on June 12 due to a heart attack, is in the limelight and the centre of social media attention again. The 49-year-old is making headlines after Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur alleged that she had been coerced into signing documents behind locked doors amid controversy around ₹30,000-crore Sona Group empire.

Implicitly pointing fingers at Priya Sachdev, she warned of “gross illegalities” within the group and claimed that she was denied access to her personal accounts.

The company snubbed Annual General Meeting postponement request from Sunjay Kapur's mother and held its key meeting on Friday, July 25, PTI reported. Following the death of Sona Comstar Chairman, auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings decided to appoint Priya Sachdev as an Additional Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar.

Priya Sachdev's net worth, personal life and more — all about Sunjay Kapur's third wife Before taking Sunjay as a spouse in 2017, Priya was earlier married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal and had a daughter with him, Safira Chatwal. At the time of Sunjay's death, Priya had a net worth of ₹10,300 crore, Bollywood Life reported.

Priya secured a BSc graduate degree with a double major in Mathematics and Business Management from University College London.

Sona Comstar in a post on X stated, “The Board of Directors of Sona Comstar has appointed Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the Board.”

Describing the new office holder's past work stints, the post added, “Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur is a multifaceted entrepreneur and investor whose journey has spanned continents, industries, and ideas. Currently serving as Director at Aureus Investment Private Limited, she plays an active role in shaping its investment strategy."

She embarked on her professional career as an investment banker and luxury retail pioneer with Credit Suisse First Boston in London as an M&A analyst. Before returning to India, she led several business ventures in automotive retail, insurance and later in high fashion. She co-founded one of India’s early luxury e-commerce platforms ‘Rock N Shop’ and is also the director at Aureus Investment.