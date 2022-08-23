Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and actress, dies of heart attack in Goa1 min read . 11:45 AM IST
Sonali Phogat was a former TikTok star and had joined the BJP in 2019.
BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar and actress Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa due to a heart attack. She was 43 years old.
The news was confirmed by Goa DGP Jaspal Singh. Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP told PTI, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack". It was not immediately clear as to when she died.
BJP state President, Om Prakash Dhankar expressed shock and saidArtist and BJP worker, who was the candidate of 2019 from Adampur region, I am shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of Mrs. Sonali Phogat ji. Talking to Goa BJP President Shri ShetSadanand ji has requested for the cooperation of the family members.
Hours before her sudden demise, she had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.
In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019. She rose to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.
In 2019, Phogat joined BJP. She hailed from Haryana, contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)
