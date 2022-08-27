Sonali Phogat case: Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:13 PM IST
Sonali Phogat murder case: A court in Goa has remanded the two accused to police custody for 10 days
Sonali Phogat murder case: A court in Goa has remanded the two accused to police custody for 10 days
Listen to this article
Day after two accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat were arrested, a court in Goa has remanded them in police custody for ten days. The accused duo - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh (Sonali Phogat's personal assistant and his friend, respectively) - were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police on Saturday. The court sent them to 10-days of police custody.