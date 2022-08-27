Day after two accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat were arrested, a court in Goa has remanded them in police custody for ten days. The accused duo - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh (Sonali Phogat's personal assistant and his friend, respectively) - were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police on Saturday. The court sent them to 10-days of police custody.

A senior officer said the court remanded the duo in police custody for ten days. Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh had accompanied Sonali Phogat to Goa on August 22. Sonali Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.

The police on Friday said Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Sonali Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police has arrested two more people in connection with the murder case of Sonali Phogat. Police have arrested the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler, Dattprashad Gaonkar. So far, four people have been arrested in the murder case of Sonali Phogat.

On Friday, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested in connection with the alleged murder. During the interrogation, police said, the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "obnoxious" chemical.

Meanwhile, police have also said that Dattprashad Gaonkar, who was arrested today, had allegedly supplied drugs to Sukhwinder Singh which was mixed in Sonali Phogat's drinks.

"Based on the investigation, the police detained the drug peddler who had supplied drugs," Anjuna Police said.

"Statement of more than 20-25 people have been recorded so far in the case. These include the staff of Curlies Restaurant and others. The owner of the restaurant is being questioned by the police," police officials said.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat was cremated at her hometown in Hisar yesterday. Her brother Rinky Dhaka said, "We are satisfied with how the investigation into the murder of my sister has progressed. The CCTV footage has revealed the truth. We cremated my sister today, will look into the further process to get her justice now."

(With agency inputs)