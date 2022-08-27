Sonali Phogat case: Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days

Day after two accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat were arrested, a court in Goa has remanded them in police custody for ten days. The accused duo - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh (Sonali Phogat's personal assistant and his friend, respectively) - were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police on Saturday. The court sent them to 10-days of police custody.

