Sonam Raghuvanshi appeared ‘distressed,’ cried on call with family: Ghazipur dhaba owner reveals details

Hours after Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi from Kashi Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Sahil Yadav, the owner of the eatery, revealed that she arrived at around 1 am, requesting to call her family. Yadav contacted the local police, who arrived and took Sonam at around 2:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine. After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 am. Sonam was alone; I gave her water.”