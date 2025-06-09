Subscribe

Sonam Raghuvanshi appeared ‘distressed,’ cried on call with family: Ghazipur dhaba owner reveals details

Sonam Raghuvanshi was found at Kashi Dhaba in Ghazipur. Owner Sahil Yadav informed that she arrived at 1 am to the Dhaba and requested to call her family.

Published9 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sonam Raghuvanshi found at Kashi Dhaba in Ghazipur.
Hours after Police found Sonam Raghuvanshi from Kashi Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, Sahil Yadav, the owner of the eatery, revealed that she arrived at around 1 am, requesting to call her family. Yadav contacted the local police, who arrived and took Sonam at around 2:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine. After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 am. Sonam was alone; I gave her water.”

 

 

