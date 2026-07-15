Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy among signatories urging Centre to open dialogue

A group of prominent public figures, including actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj and Zeenat Aman, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh, and several academics, have voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk amid his indefinite hunger strike, urging the Centre to engage in dialogue. In a joint statement issued to PTI on Monday, 13 July, the signatories appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while criticising the government’s delay in responding to his demands.

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Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, also expressed concern, saying he “doesn’t want Sonam Wangchuk to die” and urged efforts to resolve the impasse.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main reasons behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is aimed at initiating a dialogue concerning paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG and other competitive exams, which he believes significantly impact students' futures. 2 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health been affected during the hunger strike? ⌵ During his hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk has reportedly lost 8.5 kg, experiencing muscle loss, and his health is deteriorating with concerning blood pressure and glucose levels. 3 Why are public figures urging the government to engage with Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Public figures are urging the government to engage with Wangchuk to address his demands for accountability regarding the NEET-UG irregularities and to prevent further deterioration of his health due to the hunger strike. 4 What implications could arise if Sonam Wangchuk were to die during the hunger strike? ⌵ If Sonam Wangchuk were to die from his hunger strike, it could result in significant national and international shame for India, highlighting the government's neglect of serious educational issues. 5 Should the government take action regarding Sonam Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ Yes, many believe the government should take immediate action by opening a dialogue with Wangchuk and addressing the issues he raises, as his health continues to decline amidst his protest.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk stays on hunger strike amid growing calls to end fast

Why hunger strike?

Famously known as the inspiration behind the character of “Rancho”,” portrayed by Amir Khan in "3 Idiots", Sonam Wangchuk today enters day 18 of a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, in collaboration with Abhijeet Dipke's satirical “Cockroach Janta Party”. The strike, aimed at starting a dialogue on paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG and various other competitive exams, has drawn widespread media attention and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government has remained silent on the matter, offering no comments or responses.

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Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk loses muscle mass as pressure mounts to end fast

Pressure to halt the strike is expected to rise as Wangchuk's health continues to deteriorate, with a blood glucose of 67, a blood pressure of 107/70, and reportedly having lost 8.5 kg as per the organisers since June 28th, the starting date of the strike. In response to current statements and support, Wangchuk has stated, “Instead of asking me to end my hunger strike, ask the government why it refuses to listen”, indicating a clear intent to continue the strike until a dialogue regarding the subject of the papers is established.