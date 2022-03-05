OPEN APP
Sonam Wangchuk, real-life Phunsukh Wangdu, feels 'totally cheated'. Here's why
Sonam Wangchuk, real-life Phunsukh Wangdu from Bollywood film 3 Idiots, on Saturday took to Twitter to share his unhappiness over the conduct of a company.

He said he felt totally cheated after the company confirmed engagement for a talk, but backed out on their word and changed terms.

Wangchuk, who is an engineer by profession, said that he will soon reveal the name of the company.

"I FEEL TOTALLY CHEATED. Sad to learn India has Companies no one can trust. To save others, I'll soon share about a Company who double confirmed engagement for a talk, made me change travel plans, then backed out on their word & changed terms," he wrote on Twitter. 

Wangchuk has also sought help of corporate lawyers. "Corporate Lawyers pls volunteer ur help," he said.

 

