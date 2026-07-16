Sonam Wangchuk's doctor warns of possible organ complications as hunger strike enters Day 19

As activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, 16 July, his attending physician, Dr Satish Lamba, warned that the fast could lead to multiple-organ complications if it continues.

Addressing the media during a medical briefing, Dr Lamba said Wangchuk has lost more than 9 kg since beginning the fast.

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"Today, on the 19th day of the hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dl, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What health risks does Sonam Wangchuk face after 19 days of hunger strike? ⌵ After 19 days of hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk faces possible multi-organ complications, according to his doctor, Dr. Satish Lamba. His weight loss exceeds 9 kg and his health is being closely monitored. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk start his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams, amidst protests by the Cockroach Janata Party. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health changed during his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's health has deteriorated as he has lost over 9 kg and entered the second stage of prolonged starvation, leading to elevated uric acid levels due to muscle breakdown, indicating a critical health situation. 4 What is being done to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health during the hunger strike? ⌵ The Delhi High Court has mandated daily monitoring of Sonam Wangchuk's health by government doctors to ensure timely medical intervention as his condition worsens. 5 Should authorities intervene in Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ There are calls for authorities to intervene, especially in light of the potential health risks Wangchuk faces, including multi-organ failure, as pressures mount for them to address his demands and ensure his well-being.

The medical team, however, said Wangchuk remains well hydrated and is mentally alert.

Wangchuk enters second stage of prolonged starvation Dr Lamba said Wangchuk has now entered the second stage of prolonged starvation, during which the body begins breaking down muscle tissue.

“The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid.”

He also warned that Wangchuk could soon enter a more critical phase.

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"We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement. For this, we must adopt a wait-and-watch approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking medical intervention for Wangchuk.

The hunger strike began on 28 June, alongside protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other exams.

The protest has drawn solidarity from both public figures and opposition leaders, with a march from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Parliament being scheduled for 20 July to demand greater accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the education ministry.

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