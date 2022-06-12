Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid-19 issues

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid-19 issues3 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- 'She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,' senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-related issues. She is being examined by doctors and her current condition is stable, according to reports.
“She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said.
"She came to the Ganga Ram hospital today for a routine check-up," a hospital told PTI.
Officials on Friday had said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
The 75-year-old Congress leader was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she had got infected with coronavirus, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.
Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13.
The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad was first called on June 2 but after he sought a fresh date as he was abroad, the ED issued a fresh notice for June 13.
The opposition party has decided that all its top leaders and MPs will take out a protest march on June 13 to the ED headquarters here and stage a "satyagrah" against what the party called its "misuse" by the central government.
The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.
The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.
The agency has questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in April as part of the investigation.
The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the share holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.
The ED recently registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
The Congress party had called the ED action a "vendetta".
The Congress has termed the charges "fake and baseless" and added the summonses to the Gandhis was part of the BJP's "vendetta politics".
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.
Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only ₹50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.
The Delhi High Court in February last year issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.
The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in 2015 after they furnished personal bonds of ₹50,000 and one surety.
They, however, contended in the Delhi High Court that the plea by Swamy was "misconceived and premature".
The other accused in this case filed by Swamy are Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda. They have earlier denied any wrongdoing.
With agency inputs
