Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations, party leader Randeep Surjewala informed on Tuesday.

The resignations have been asked in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee).

This comes just two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed the reasons for the party's wipe out in five – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab – Assembly polls.

The Congress fared poorly in four of these states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In its first meet after the defeat, the CWC had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," it had said after the meeting.

