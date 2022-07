Delhi Police responded to a video showing Congress leader BV Srinivas's "hair being pulled" by a cop during protests that surfaced on social media. Delhi Police said that it was trying to identify the cop who was seen grabbing Srinivas by his hair and forcing him into a police car during the protests against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Delhi Police also said that disciplinary action will be taken against the personnel after he is identified. In a statement, Delhi Police said, "We are trying to identify the staff. Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identification."

We are trying to identify the staff. Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identification: Delhi Police https://t.co/aGSy8NnNGq — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday were seen manhandling Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV during protests as the law enforcement agency, ED, questioned party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The video also showed a cop grabbing Srinivas by his hair and forcing him into a vehicle during the protests. Srinivas was seen shouting and resisting attempts by police to subdue him. The video of this incident went viral on social media.

After a police personnel grabs Srinivas by his hair to push him into the vehicle, the Congress leader, while resisting their attempts, told reporters, "I was hit."

"Aap log kyun maar rahe? (Why are you hitting me?)," the Youth Congress leader asked. TO this, an RAF personnel replied, "No one is hitting you."

Taking to Twitter later, Srinivas took a jibe at the Central government and said, "In independent India, if Congress workers cannot even come outside their party headquarters, then what's the point of democracy? Why is the dictator so afraid?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several party leaders was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday at Vijay Chowk during MPs' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against the party chief.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to Parliament Street police station after he was detained during a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.

Congress leaders held a nationwide protest against the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders.

Sonia Gandhi's second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case began earlier Tuesday.