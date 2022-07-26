Delhi Police responded to a video showing Congress leader BV Srinivas's "hair being pulled" by a cop during protests that surfaced on social media. Delhi Police said that it was trying to identify the cop who was seen grabbing Srinivas by his hair and forcing him into a police car during the protests against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

