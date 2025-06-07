Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital after Congress leader's health deteriorates in Shimla

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairpers Sonia Gandhi was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla after her health deteriorated in hill station on Saturday.

The veteran Congress leader, who turned 78 in December 2024, was taken to the hospital for tests and checkup.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed the development to media, saying that she was brought to the hospital for routine health checkup due to ‘minor issues’.

“Doctors are examining her. She is stable. Details are awaited,” Chauhan added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to reach the hospital soon, as per a report by News18. The report further mentioned that a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is being conducted on her.

Sonia Gandhi made her last public appearance on May 27, when she paid floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate Sonia Gandhi as accused no. 1 and her son Rahul Gandhi (54) as accused no. 2 in the National Herald case. Along with them, five others were also named by the ED in the prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The National Herald-AJL-YI case pertains to an alleged conspiracy orchestrated to illegally obtain assets worth ₹2,000 crore of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by the "beneficial owners" and majority shareholders of YI (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi).

The Congress has described the ED's chargesheet against the Gandhis as "vendetta politics". It said in April that the ED chargesheet was an attempt to divert attention from the economic crisis the country was facing.

Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised in February too Earlier in February this year, the Rajya Sabha MP had to be admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi this morning at 8:30 am due to stomach related issues, the hospital had said at the time.

“She was admitted today for some abdomen-related issue. However, there is no major concern and in all likelihood she will be discharged by tomorrow morning,” Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman- Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, had said.

The veteran Congress leader was under the care of Dr Samiran Nundy, gastroenterology specialist.