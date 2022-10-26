Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and said that his appointment as the British PM was a matter of pride for the Indians. Sonia Gandhi termed the British-Indo nations as “very special" and hoped for further deepening of the ties between the two countries during his tenure.

In a letter by the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson duly signed by Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president wrote, "I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India. Indo-British relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Rishi Sunak on Monday following his election as leader of the Conservative Party and the next British prime minister.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted: "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also said that the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the British prime minister was an "astonishing" development.

"It's extraordinary at multiple levels. You can see that Britain has outgrown their racism, shown tremendous willingness to absorb & admit people of other religious faiths & on top of that they've looked at their merit," Shashi Tharoor said.

Rishi Sunak was invited to form the government in the United Kingdom on Tuesday by King Charles III. Rishi Sunak is the UK's 57th prime minister and the first Indian-British to hold the office. He is the third prime minister this year who has entered Downing Street as the youngest prime minister in two centuries.

