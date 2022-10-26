Sonia Gandhi writes to British PM Rishi Sunak: ‘Matter of pride for all in India’2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 09:19 PM IST
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and said that his appointment as the British PM was a matter of pride for the Indians. Sonia Gandhi termed the British-Indo nations as “very special" and hoped for further deepening of the ties between the two countries during his tenure.