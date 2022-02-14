Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj. She described Rahul Bajaj as one who served as a moral compass for the world of Indian industry.

In her condolence letter to Rajiv Bajaj, son of Rahul Bajaj, Gandhi said that the industrialist was widely admired and loved for his efforts towards social justice and his empathy for the vulnerable in society.

"I am grieved to learn of the passing away of your beloved father, Shri Rahul Bajaj. Shri Rahul Bajaj added a unique luster to the world of Indian industry," she said.

She further said “the name Bajaj stood for quality that one could trust, for fairness and honesty; for Indian manufacturing to be among the best in the world". "Those were the principles and standards that Rahul Bajaj ji upheld, and the lasting legacy he leaves," she said.

"Your father, in a way, served as a moral compass for the world of Indian industry, with his efforts for social justice and equality, his empathy for the more vulnerable in our society, his deep patriotism, and his unshakeable personal and professional integrity. No wonder he was so widely admired and loved. He carried forward the noble tradition established by Jamnalal ji," the Congress president said.

Rahul Bajaj, also a Padma awardee, died in Mumbai on February 12 at the age of 83. He was known for his outspoken business leader who spoke truth to power.

Bajaj stepped down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus.

