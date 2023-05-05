Sonowal to receive first Indian cargo ship at Sittwe Port in Myanmar, unlocking economic potential for Bay4 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:48 PM IST
According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, this route will serve as a bridge between the South Asia and South East Asia regions.
New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to receive the first Indian cargo ship at Sittwe Port in Myanmar on May 9, 2023, marking the start of regular transit of cargo ships between Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, India and Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×