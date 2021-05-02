Sony Group donates $1 million to assist India's fight against covid-19

Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony Corp. announced a $1 million donation to support the covid-19 crisis in India, where the recent surge in infections is leading to shortages of medical supplies and overwhelming the country’s healthcare system. The announcement was shared by Sony India, on Twitter.

“In response to the situation in India, the Sony Group will donate $1 million through the “Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19" to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other organizations, to procure oxygen for medical purposes and PCR testing machines, and to support local relief activities," a statement from the company said.

“In April 2020, the Sony Group had established the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19 and has sincbeen engaged in various relief efforts, mainly in the areas of medical, education and the creative community. The Sony Group will continue to work with its partners and stakeholders to provide further support for those around the world affected by covid-19," the statement added.

A number of global companies have announced financial and logistics support to India to fight its covid crisis. Among them are Google, Apple and Walmart, and others. The Indian conglomerates, too, have been pitching in with providing medical oxygen to Indian hospitals and helping them with setting up covid facilities.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks, runs channels like Sony, SAB TV and SET Max, besides having a joint venture with BBC Earth to showcase non-fictional programming via Sony BBC Earth. Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPNP), the film production arm of the network has produced and distributed films such as Darr @the Mall, Youngistaan, Piku, Chalk n Duster, Azhar, Mubarakan, Poster Boys, Padman, 102 Not Out, Soorma, Bombairiya, Ghoomketu and Shakuntala Devi over the past few years.

Its upcoming titles include Nikamma, Aankh Micholi, Helmet, Unfair & Lovely, among others. The company’s video streaming platform SonyLIV is known for originals such as Avrodh, Gullak, Undekhi and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and so on. This OTT platform is also available in the US on Sling TV, with all the shows from India accessible on the app.

