Soros-Backed University Ends Hungary Era With New Vienna Campus
A university founded by George Soros that was kicked out of his native Hungary has found a new home in Vienna, marking the culmination of a years-long battle between the billionaire and Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
