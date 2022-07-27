Sorry, Kylie Jenner, Instagram won’t stop trying to be TikTok2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, responded to Jenner's public call to 'stop trying to be TikTok'.
Despite a flood of criticism, especially from Kylie Jenner, the most-followed woman on Instagram, the social media platform has pledged to continue pushing for video, full-screen posts and algorithm-driven recommended posts from strangers.