Soumya Swaminathan slams Air India for ‘terrible experience’ after seat upgrade issue; airline reacts

Swaminathan's complaint resonated with several users online, many of whom shared their own grievances with the airline. One user blamed poor IT services, especially after the merger of Air India and Vistara, calling it chaotic and unacknowledged by the airline. Another user commented, “Same statement saying DM with your problem. Nothing happens when you DM.” Others echoed complaints about declining cleanliness and service, urging the airline to become more customer-focused.