Home / News / 14 killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg's Soweto township: South Africa police

14 killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg's Soweto township: South Africa police

1 min read . 12:47 PM ISTAP

  • At least 15 people have died in a shooting at a bar in South Africa's Johannesburg

South Africa police said on Sunday that at least 14 people were killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg's Soweto township.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated as more details come

