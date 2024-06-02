Official results confirm no party won a majority in South Africa's election as coalition talks start
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa announced its final election results Sunday that confirmed no party won a majority, and unprecedented coalitions talks were starting to find a way forward for Africa’s most advanced economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately called in a speech for parties to overcome their differences and find “common ground" to form the first national coalition government in the country's young democracy.