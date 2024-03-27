South China Sea issue: China miffed with EAM Jaishankar's comment on Philippines, says ‘third parties have no right…’
China criticizes EAM Jaishankar's comments on India supporting the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty. Responding to Jaishankar's comments, China said, "Third parties have no right to interfere whatsoever. Respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights."