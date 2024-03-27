China criticizes EAM Jaishankar's comments on India supporting the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty. Responding to Jaishankar's comments, China said, "Third parties have no right to interfere whatsoever. Respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian told Reuters that, “Marintime disputes are issued between the countries concerned. Third parties have no right to interfere whatsoever. We urge relevant parties to dae squarely the facts and truths on the South China Sea issue, and respect China territorial sovereignity and marinetime rights and interest and the efforts of regional countires to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable."

Earlier on Tuesday, in a firm public assertion of India's position on the South China Sea issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India firmly supported the Philippines in upholding its national sovereignty as Manila and Beijing were currently involved in a raging maritime territorial dispute over the resource-rich region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. conveyed his appreciation to India for its prompt and resolute response in aiding Filipino crew members of a merchant vessel targeted by Houthi insurgents in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month. The swift intervention by the Indian Navy's medical team ensured the rescue and provision of essential medical attention to all crew members of MV Confidence after the vessel came under attack from a Houthi missile strike on March 6. Tragically, three crew members, among them two Filipinos, lost their lives in the incident. According to the Philippine News Agency, all surviving Filipino crew members have been safely repatriated.

Expressing his gratitude during a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in the Philippines, Marcos stated, "I extend my sincere appreciation to the Indian government for their quick and decisive efforts in rescuing Filipino seafarers affected by the MV True Confidence incident." Marcos also emphasized the importance of further enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations for their mutual advancement, as highlighted in a Facebook post.

