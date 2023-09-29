South cities account for 57% of office demand in 2023 so far, pan-India leasing falls 4.5%: Colliers
While a total of 38 million square feet of office space has been leased in the first three quarters of this year, the number stood at 39.8 msf in the same period of 2022.
South Indian cities account for 57 percent of office demand in calendar year 2023 so far, stated a report released on September 29 by real estate consultancy group Colliers, citing the data fetched from the six major commercial hubs of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.