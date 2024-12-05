The leader of South Korea's ruling party said that it would block an opposition-led effort to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law on the country. This comes as South Korea is facing a major political crisis after President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law. Though the decision was quickly reversed, it has caused a strong political reaction, with more people calling for his impeachment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points to know 1. While speaking to party members at a meeting that was broadcast live, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon said, “We will make efforts to stop this impeachment (motion) from passing."

2. South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned on Thursday after the turmoil caused by President Yoon's brief imposition of martial law. The President's office said, “Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Yoon named Choi Byung-hyuk, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as new defense minister after accepting the resignation of Kim Yong-hyun.

4. Parliament introduced a motion early on Thursday to impeach him over the botched attempt to impose martial law, but his party vowed to oppose the move, throwing the process into doubt.

5. The main opposition Democratic Party has called Yoon's martial law attempt a treasonous act, and its lawmakers could lead a vote for the bill as early as Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. U.S. officials said they were caught completely off guard by Yoon's martial law declaration, which Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said was "badly misjudged," as reported by Reuters.

7. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with Reuters that the US, which has around 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea, was not aware of Yoon's intention to declare martial law.

8. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, later told a Washington think tank that the US learned about it "on television, the same way the rest of the world did" and “it raised deep concern for us." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Martial law is a temporary imposition of military control during emergencies when civilian authorities are unable to maintain order.

10. The last time it was declared in South Korea was in 1979, following the assassination of the country’s long-term military dictator, Park Chung-hee, during a coup. Since South Korea became a parliamentary democracy in 1987, martial law has not been invoked.