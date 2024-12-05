South Korea faces a major political crisis after President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law on Tuesday. Though the shocking decision was quickly reversed, it has caused a strong political reaction, with more people calling for his impeachment.

Also Read | Viral video: South Korean leader jumps parliament wall after martial law order

People held candles and signs during a candlelight vigil at the National Assembly in Seoul to demand the resignation of South Korean President who declared martial law which was reversed hours later.

Protesters attend a rally against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

On Thursday, South Korea president replaced his defense minister Kim Yong-hyun as opposition parties moved to impeach both men. As per Yoon's office, ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk has been nominated as a replacement to Kim.

People hold candles and signs during a candlelight vigil to demand the resignation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law which was reversed hours later, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 5, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

The former defence minister is also facing a travel ban as prosecutors investigate the attempt to impose martial law, broadcaster YTN said. Yoon and the interior minister Lee Sang-min were also being investigated, Yonhap said as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, the police are looking into Yoon for "insurrection," a crime that is not protected by presidential immunity and could result in the death penalty.

Lawmakers are also questioning high-ranking officials, including General Park, the army chief of staff, who served as Yoon's martial law commander and claims he was not given prior notice.

Trade union members wearing rain ponchos take part in a march calling for the resignation of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Martial law lasted about six hours, as the National Assembly quickly voted to overrule the president, forcing his Cabinet to lift it before daybreak Wednesday.

Police keep watch as trade union members take part in a march calling for the resignation of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Jo Seoung-lae, spokesperson of the Democratic Party, said it will push for a National Assembly vote on Saturday evening to provide time for ruling party lawmakers to make their decisions on what he described as an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup.”

Protesters wear ponchos in the rain as they take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

A protester holds the South Korea flag during a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul on December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Meanwhile, On Wednesday six opposition parties filed an impeachment motion, which will go before parliament on Saturday at around 7:00 pm (1000 GMT). If it passes, Yoon will be suspended pending a verdict by the Constitutional Court which has to rule within 180 days. In the meantime the prime minister would be acting president. If the president is impeached, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.