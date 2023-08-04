South Korea’s ‘Don’t Ask Why’ Stabbings Prompt New Debate on Criminal Punishment
Summary
- Officials vow to adopt life sentences without parole for such crimes after a department-store rampage injured more than a dozen
A string of random stabbings in South Korea has inspired online threats of copycat attacks and unnerved the country of 52 million, pushing officials to consider adding new criminal punishments such as life imprisonment without parole.
