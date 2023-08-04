South Korea’s ‘Don’t Ask Why’ Stabbings Prompt New Debate on Criminal Punishment

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man injured more than a dozen people after ramming his car into a group of pedestrians. He then stabbed a series of strangers at a suburban Seoul department store connected to a subway station. At least four online threats of knife attacks at specific subway stations have been lodged in the day since, some giving specific time frames or targets, local police said. One person vowed to “kill as many people as possible."

