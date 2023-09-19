South Korea to hold talks with Japan, China over resumption of Trilateral Summit on September 261 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
South Korea, Japan, and China to hold high-level meeting on September 26th to discuss resumption of trilateral summit.
South Korea, Japan, and China have scheduled a high-level meeting in Seoul on September 26 to deliberate on the resumption of the trilateral summit, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
