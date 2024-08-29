South Korean children sued the government over climate policy. They just won.
SummaryA lack of specific emissions-reduction targets in the coming decades was declared unconstitutional for placing an excessive burden on future generations.
SEOUL—Dozens of South Korean children sued their government over inadequate policies targeting climate change, arguing their rights to live in a clean environment had been violated. On Thursday, they earned a major legal victory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more