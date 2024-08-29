South Korean children sued the government over climate policy. They just won.

Han Je-ah, 12 years old, was one of the child plaintiffs from four consolidated cases that young climate activists brought before the Constitutional Court. One, referred to as “Baby Climate Litigation," featured dozens of plaintiffs who were under the age of 5 when the case was filed about two years ago. For another, a group of youths held a press conference about their lawsuit dressed in their school uniforms. Han had testified in front of the judges as the trial hit its final stretch in May.