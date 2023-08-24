The fallout from Japan’s release of slightly radioactive wastewater has already touched one man in particular: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A public fearful of nuclear exposure is pressing Yoon to push back harder on Japan. But the South Korean leader has made mending ties with Japan—which strengthens the U.S.'s unified front against China and North Korea—key to his political identity.

A politically weakened Yoon might be unable to bring as much conviction to the trilateral relationship with the U.S. and Japan. And the Fukushima issue could damage his ruling party's prospects for picking up enough seats in next April's legislative election to win majority power.

Japan began discharging water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday, just days after Yoon held a high-profile summit at Camp David with President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Fukushima discharge didn't come up during that visit, Yoon has previously said.

Yoon’s approach to the matter upsets many South Koreans, roughly 80% of whom oppose the Fukushima discharge, according to polls. On Thursday, some 16 college students were arrested for attempting to barge into Japan’s Embassy in Seoul. Protests are planned across South Korea in the coming days.

The head of the opposition Democratic Party has likened Japan's "contaminated-water terrorism" to its actions during World War II. Another opposition lawmaker has floated using the party's legislative majority to pursue Yoon's impeachment.

Yoon, a career prosecutor and political neophyte, has expressed trust in the science and technology behind Japan’s discharge plan, which is expected to take some three decades and has received a green light from the International Atomic Energy Agency. He has also called on Japan to be transparent and responsible, such as by sharing real-time monitoring and allowing Korean experts to participate in the verification process.

The South Korean government has made health and safety its priority, Yoon’s office said. “False and manipulative propaganda does nothing to safeguard the health of the Korean people," it said. “The government will rely on science to keep our people safe."

In a nod to the public unease, the Yoon administration has held daily briefings and increased monitoring. Bans on seafood imports from regions near Fukushima will remain in place, officials said. South Korea's prime minister said this week that the country would "always remain ready" to file an international lawsuit against Japan should the treated radioactive water fail to meet the promised standards.

Yoon’s approval rating stands at about 35%, according to a Realmeter poll, a seven-point drop from June. Respondents had expressed growing dissatisfaction with Yoon’s handling of state affairs.

A slump in next year’s national legislative election risks leaving Yoon seen as a lame duck for his remaining three or so years in office, said Gi-Wook Shin, a Korea expert at Stanford University. South Korean presidents serve a single five-year term.

"Yoon only entered politics a few years ago," Shin said. "If his party loses the election, I don't know who will stay with him."

His external relations have generally won high marks. He has belted out “American Pie" in the White House next to President Biden and shared beers with Kishida in Tokyo.

But on the home front, Yoon lacks a marquee legislative win, and critics question his cabinet appointments and governance acumen, as well as his administration’s string of prosecutions against rival political leaders. Now Yoon, who didn’t hold political office until winning the presidency, must deal with the Fukushima backlash without costing the improved relationship with Japan.

"There is no South Korean president who has pushed for mending ties with Japan so unconventionally," said Choi Jin, the head of the Institute of Presidential Leadership, a private research firm in Seoul. "Ironically it was possible because he's not a traditional politician, who would understand that reviving ties with Japan doesn't help with votes."

Tokyo-Seoul ties had hit a low point during the administration of Yoon’s left-leaning predecessor, Moon Jae-in. The two countries barely spoke, sparring over trade disputes and historical issues.

Yoon made the Tokyo relationship a priority. He proposed a plan to settle claims against Japan by World War II-era Korean forced laborers without Japanese money, a breakthrough in relations between the two countries. In March, Yoon became the first South Korean leader to visit Tokyo in 12 years. Kishida made a reciprocating trip in May.

At Camp David last week, the three sides vowed to cooperate in bolstering security, including by sharing data on North Korean missiles in real time and conducting annual joint military exercises.

Like Yoon, Japan’s Kishida has won generally favorable marks for his foreign policy while facing domestic troubles such as a bribery case involving a lawmaker who was in the ruling party. The water release isn’t likely to damage his standing much, however, because the Japanese public has generally viewed it as unavoidable.

Yoon’s foreign-policy achievements have been both the main positive factor and negative factor in the public’s assessment. Official relations with Japan have improved, but South Korean public sentiment regarding Japan’s past wrongdoings hasn’t undergone a major shift, nor has Tokyo signaled a notable change in its stance on historical and territorial issues, said Ji-Young Lee, a professor at American University in Washington, who focuses on East Asia security.

"Therefore, the real question is how sustainable the current momentum will be," Lee said.