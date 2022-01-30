The South Eastern Railway on Sunday informed on Twitter that a total of 29 trains will remain cancelled in February due to the non-interlocking work at Hijili Station of Kharagpur Division for the construction of the third line. Most of trains have been cancelled between January 31 and February 5.

Here's a list of cancelled trains.

1. Train 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.

2. Train 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneshwar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.

3. Train 18037 Kharagpur-Jaipur Keonjhar Road MEMU Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 4, 2022.

4. Train 18038 Jaipur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur MEMU Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 5, 2022.

5. Train 08061/ 08062 Howrah-Jaleshwar-Howrah MEMU Special will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.

6. Train 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.

7. Train 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 3, 2022.

8. Train 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.

9. Train 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 4, 2022.

10. Train 18007 Shalimar-Bhajanpur Intercity Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 2, 2022.

11. Train 18008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Intercity express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 3, 2022.

12. Train 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express will remain cancelled on February 1, 2022.

13. Train 22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 2, 2022.

14. Train 12881 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on February 1 and February 3, 2022.

15. Train 12882 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 2.

16. Train 12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duranto Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 5, 2022.

17. Train 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duranto Express will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 3, 2022.

18. Train 22835 Shalimar-Puri express will remain cancelled on February 2, 2022.

19. Train 22836 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 1, 2022.

20. Train 08007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special will remain cancelled on February 3, 2022.

21. Train 08008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Special will remain cancelled on February 5, 2022.

22. Train 08011 Bhanjpur-Puri Weekly Special will remain cancelled on February 3.

23. Train 08012 Puri-Bhanjpur Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled on February 4.

24. Train 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express will remain cancelled on February 3.

25. Train 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express will remain cancelled on February 4.

26. Train 12895 Shalipmar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on February 4.

27. Train 12896 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 3.

28. Train 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Bi-Weekly Express Express will remain cancelled on February 4.

29. Train 22606 Villipuram-Purulia Bi-Weekly Express Express will remain cancelled on February 2.

