Here's a list of cancelled trains.
1. Train 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.
2. Train 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneshwar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.
3. Train 18037 Kharagpur-Jaipur Keonjhar Road MEMU Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 4, 2022.
4. Train 18038 Jaipur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur MEMU Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 5, 2022.
5. Train 08061/ 08062 Howrah-Jaleshwar-Howrah MEMU Special will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.
6. Train 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.
7. Train 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 3, 2022.
8. Train 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, 2022.
9. Train 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 4, 2022.
10. Train 18007 Shalimar-Bhajanpur Intercity Express will remain cancelled from January 31 to February 2, 2022.
11. Train 18008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Intercity express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 3, 2022.
12. Train 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express will remain cancelled on February 1, 2022.
13. Train 22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 2, 2022.
14. Train 12881 Shalimar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on February 1 and February 3, 2022.
15. Train 12882 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 2.
16. Train 12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duranto Express will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 5, 2022.
17. Train 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duranto Express will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 3, 2022.
18. Train 22835 Shalimar-Puri express will remain cancelled on February 2, 2022.
19. Train 22836 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 1, 2022.
20. Train 08007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special will remain cancelled on February 3, 2022.
21. Train 08008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Special will remain cancelled on February 5, 2022.
22. Train 08011 Bhanjpur-Puri Weekly Special will remain cancelled on February 3.
23. Train 08012 Puri-Bhanjpur Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled on February 4.
24. Train 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha Express will remain cancelled on February 3.
25. Train 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express will remain cancelled on February 4.
26. Train 12895 Shalipmar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on February 4.
27. Train 12896 Puri-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on February 3.
28. Train 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Bi-Weekly Express Express will remain cancelled on February 4.
29. Train 22606 Villipuram-Purulia Bi-Weekly Express Express will remain cancelled on February 2.
