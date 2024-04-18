Southern Railway launches special trains to and from Chennai for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls; Check time, route & details
Southern Railway starts special trains between Chennai Central and Whitefield for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections. Additional services to Tambaram-Kanyakumari and Chennai Egmore-Coimbatore.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Southern Railway has started special train services between Chennai Central Railway Station and Bangalore's Whitefield Railway Station to facilitate voters in reaching their polling stations and returning home. The southern state of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls on Friday, April 19.