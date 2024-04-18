Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Southern Railway has started special train services between Chennai Central Railway Station and Bangalore's Whitefield Railway Station to facilitate voters in reaching their polling stations and returning home. The southern state of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls on Friday, April 19.

Here are the timings, routes, and details of the special train services

Dr MGR Chennai Central-Whitefield-Dr MGR Chennai

Train number 06005/06006, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central train, will depart at 5:35 am on April 18 (Thursday) and April 20 (Saturday). It is scheduled to arrive at its destination, Whitefield, at noon on the same day.

For the return journey, the train will depart from Whitefield as Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special at 1:00 pm on April 18 (Thursday) and 20 (Saturday). It is expected to reach its destination, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, at 7:00 pm on the same day.

An official notification provides the coach composition for this train as follows:

1 AC First Class Coach

2 AC Two Tier Coaches

6 AC Three Tier Coaches

7 Sleeper Class Coaches

3 General Second Class Coaches

1 Pantry Car

1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly)

1 Luggage cum Brake Van

In addition to this service, Southern Railway will also offer special train services between Tambaram and Kanyakumari, as well as between Chennai Egmore and Coimbatore during the Lok Sabha elections.

Tambaram – Kanyakumari superfast special

Train number 06001/06002, Tambaram – Kanyakumari superfast special, will depart from Tambaram at 4:45 pm on April 18 and 20. It is scheduled to arrive at its destination, Kanyakumari, at 4:40 am on the following day, TOI reported quoting zonal railway's statement.

For the return journey, the Kanyakumari – Tambaram superfast special will depart from the station at 8:30 pm on April 19 and 21. It is expected to reach its destination the next day at 9:20 am.

Chennai Egmore – Coimbatore special

Train number 06003/06004, Chennai Egmore – Coimbatore special, is scheduled to depart from Chennai Egmore at 4:25 pm on April 18 and 20. It will arrive at its destination, Coimbatore, at 8:20 am on the following day.

For the return journey, the Coimbatore – Chennai Egmore special will depart from the station at 8:40 pm on April 19 and 21. It will reach its destination the next day at 10:05 am.

Commuters have been advised to refer to the official notice for more information regarding timings and stoppages of this special train.

